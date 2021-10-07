This Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 photo shows a sign at the Winterville Charter Academy in Winterville, N.C. A teacher has resigned from a North Carolina charter school after telling Black students in her class that if not for the Constitution, they would be her “field slaves,” a comment that one parent said brought attention to other racist incidents at the school. That teacher, according to the memo from principal Annastasia Ryan, “was supported in turning in her resignation and will not be returning on campus,” WITN-TV reported. (Justin Lundy/WITN-TV via AP)