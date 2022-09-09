WAKE FOREST (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car.
Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn't find a victim, police said in a statement. More than an hour later, police in neighboring Youngsville reported that a man arrived at the police department there to report a dead woman in his car in the parking lot.
Wake Forest officers responded and confirmed that the incident was related to the gas station shooting report.
Police said Terrance Hartsfield, 33, has been charged with murder and possession of firearm by felon.
Police identified the woman who was killed as Jacqueline Beckwith, 54. Police said Beckwith was in a relationship with Hartsfield.
