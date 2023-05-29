GOLDSBORO - An employee was shot and killed during a robbery at a Family Dollar leading to an investigation.
According to Goldsboro Police, officers got a call about an armed robbery and a shooting at a Family Dollar.
Police were told that two men came into the store and shot Alexander Thomas, an employee, who later died from a gunshot wound to the chest at UNC Health Wayne.
Officers say the two men ran after the robbery but were later found and arrested.
Police say they charged Yiheim Quishown Fryar, 20, and Aaron Coppedge, 24, with one count of armed robbery and an open count of murder.
Goldsboro Police say that both men were taken before a Wayne County Magistrate and left at the Wayne County Detention Center under no bond.
