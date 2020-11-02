ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A rock slide and fallen trees caused by Tropical Storm Zeta have closed portions of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway.
The Raleigh News & Observer reports that more than 20 miles of the parkway were closed north of Asheville on Monday morning.
The closed portions of road are between Mount Mitchell north to Buck Creek Gap Overlook. Officials have not said when the road will reopen.
The rock slide was caused by Tropical Storm Zeta on Thursday. It brought heavy rain and wind gusts that exceeded 60 mph.
Campgrounds on the parkway closed Saturday. But the road remains open and typically hosts travelers who want to see the vibrant colors of fall leaves.
