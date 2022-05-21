HOPE MILLS, N.C. (AP) — A 68-year-old man has been charged with murder in the deaths in a mother and son from North Carolina who were found dead in the grass behind their apartment building.
Police in Hope Mills, just south of Fayetteville, announced Saturday that Rodney William McCrary has been charged with two counts each first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Police say he lived in the same apartment building as 48-year-old Julie Camacho Smith and her 25-year-old son, Desmond Miles Brewington, who were found dead Wednesday morning.
McCrary was being held Saturday without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
Hope Mills Police Chief Stephen Dollinger told The Fayetteville Observer that McCrary knew the victims but that a motive was not immediately known.
