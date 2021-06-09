STATE ROAD (AP) — A North Carolina charter school is closing amid investigations that exposed irregularities that threaten the school's financial well-being and ability to operate within its charter, according to the school's board.
News outlets report that Bridges Academy in State Road announced Friday that it is closing June 30. The school and the state are promising to help the school’s 171 students in kindergarten through eighth grade transfer their records as they look for new schools.
The State Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation in March into allegations that the school “fraudulently obtained excess funding from the state,” an SBI spokeswoman said.
A consulting team brought in to help rebuild the school’s leadership team in April conducted a review that found irregularities in the school’s operations, the board said in a news release.
“These irregularities were concealed from the Board of Directors and have resulted in insurmountable financial challenges,” the board said. The state auditor’s office soon began a separate investigation.
The board terminated the charter in an emergency meeting Friday. On Monday, the North Carolina Charter Schools Advisory Board voted to accept the charter relinquishment. That board reports its votes to the State Board of Education for final approval.
