PEMBROKE (AP) — Two people are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina birthday party over the weekend, a sheriff's office said.
Robeson County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Pembroke home early Sunday after two people were shot there while attending a birthday party, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Randi Hunt, 20, of Rowland was found dead when deputies arrived and a 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died, officials said.
“As with a few previous shootings in this county, we have a crowd of people on scene that witnessed this act that need to come forward with the truth,” the sheriff's office said.
