House Minority Leader Robert Reives, left, D-Chatham, speaks while Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, D-Wake, listens at a news conference at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Reives and Blue spoke about a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that struck down General Assembly and congressional maps approved by the legislature in November. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)