NEW BERN – District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced that Thomas Gregory Long, 43, of New Bern was sentenced to a minimum of over 18 years up to 24 years in prison after a jury returned guilty verdicts following a three-day trial in Craven County Superior Court last week.
The jury deliberated a little over an hour before returning verdicts of guilty as charged to felonious larceny, felonious possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretenses.
Superior Court Judge Clinton D. Rowe presided over the trial and handed down the sentence. The State of North Carolina was represented at trial by Assistant District Attorney Augustus D. Willis, assisted by Legal Assistant Rosa Martinez.
Evidence presented at trial showed that in October 2020 the Craven County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation in response to multiple reports of vehicle breaking and enterings and larcenies from residents of the Fairfield Harbour and Broad Creek Road communities of Craven County. In the early morning hours on the date a kayak had been reported stolen, surveillance cameras in Fairfield Harbour captured a brown Chevrolet Tahoe towing a trailer as it entered Fairfield Harbour, exiting a few minutes later with a kayak matching the description of the stolen kayak visible inside the trailer. During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that the kayak in the surveillance footage had been sold at a pawn shop located in Onslow County on the same day it had been stolen from Fairfield Harbour. Deputies recovered the kayak along with surveillance video footage from the pawn shop showing LONG and two co-defendants arriving in the same Chevrolet Tahoe depicted in the Fairfield Harbour surveillance video and carrying the stolen kayak into the pawn shop where they represented it as their own property in order to sell it. Investigation revealed that LONG and other co-defendants had been in Fairfield Harbour on multiple occasions to commit breaking and enterings and larcenies during the timeframe of the reported crimes, and that in the hours prior to being captured on the surveillance video with the stolen kayak at the pawn shop, had traveled in the Tahoe to Fairfield Harbour where they stole the kayak, later sharing in the proceeds from the sale of the stolen kayak to the pawn shop.
At sentencing, in asking the Court to impose consecutive habitual felon sentences, Assistant District Attorney Willis called the Court’s attention to the defendant’s extensive criminal history
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.