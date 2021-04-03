WILMINGTON (AP) — At least seven people were shot and three were killed in a shooting at a house party early Saturday in North Carolina, a police chief said.
The shooting happened inside a home in Wilmington around midnight, police Chief Donny Williams told WECT-TV.
Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released as authorities sought to notify family members.
No suspects were immediately identified and no motive had been determined. Police did not feel the public was in danger, Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.