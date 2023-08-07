One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a stairway collapsed in North Myrtle beach late Friday, police say. The North Myrtle Beach Police and Fire Department were called to the the Sea Cabin Condos on North Ocean Boulevard around 10:13 p.m., Officer Patrick Wilkinson with North Myrtle Beach police said.
A family, including a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old, along with their parents, were walking down the stairs when it collapsed, Wilkinson said. All were from Apex, North Carolina. Officers reported seeing a second-story stairway column broken and hanging onto the first story.
The children appeared to be fine, but the mom was taken to the hospital after complaining of shoulder and arm pain. She also struck her head during the collapse, Wilkinson said. The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department will investigate.
