CHARLOTTE (AP) — A former high school principal in North Carolina has been sentenced to a maximum of three years and six months in prison for sex crimes involving a student.
The Charlotte Observer reported that Tony Lee Worley was sentenced on Tuesday.
Authorities said the 58-year-old had approached a student on a dating app. Court records show that he pleaded guilty in Lincoln County Superior Court to two felony counts of sex act with a student by a school administrator.
Police had arrested Worley last year and accused him of a “romantic relationship” with a student. Worley resigned that year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.