In this March 1, 2017 photo, Elon Trustee Louis DeJoy is honored with Elon's Medal for Entrepreneurial Leadership in Elon. N.C. DeJoy, a Republican fundraiser and prolific political donor from North Carolina, will be the next postmaster general. DeJoy of Greensboro, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was the unanimous pick of the U.S. Postal Service's Board of Governors, which made the announcement. (Kim Walker/Elon University via AP)