FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, a worker prepares tabulators for the upcoming election at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C. Early in-person voting starts Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in all 100 counties in North Carolina, where the historically popular form of casting ballots has been upstaged this fall by people voting by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, file)