NEW BERN (AP) — One man was killed and a second man was wounded in a shooting outside a North Carolina courthouse, police said Tuesday.
New Bern police said in a news release that they received a call about a shooting near the Craven County Courthouse around 10:50 a.m. Officers responding to the scene found two men with gunshot wounds, the news release said. The two men were taken to a local hospital.
Police said Jordan Andre McDaniels, 23, was killed. The second shooting victim, Jaheem Deshawn McDaniels, 21, is hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Both men are from Bayboro.
Officers with the New Bern Police Department arrested Dakota Wright, 19, of Vanceboro. He is charged with an open count of murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and attempted murder, the news release said.
Wright was jailed without bond with his court date scheduled for Wednesday. It couldn't be determined on Tuesday if Wright has an attorney.
Police said an investigation showed the shooting was not random and that those involved knew each other.
