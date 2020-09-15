SALISBURY (AP) — Police in North Carolina are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in Salisbury early Tuesday morning.
WSOC-TV reports that the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the Laurel Pointe Apartments. Neighbors say they heard a single gunshot and called 911.
When police arrived, they found the boy dead. He has not been identified.
Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made. No other information was immediately released.
