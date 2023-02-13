North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, left, speaks while Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, listens during a post-election news conference at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 9. 2022. Republicans made seat gains in both the House and Senate on Election Day, with Senate Republicans now holding a veto-proof majority. But Moore said House Republicans fell one seat short of a similar veto-proof threshold (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)