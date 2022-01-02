LEWISVILLE (AP) — North Carolina lottery officials say that someone is yet to claim a $1 million ticket that was bought in Forsyth County.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the Mega Millions ticket was bought on New Year's Eve.
The North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release that the $2 ticket was bought at a Circle K in Lewisville. The ticket matched numbers on five white balls. The odds of winning were one in 12.6 million.
People who have a winning ticket must claim their prize within 180 days.
