RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina teen has died hours after she was found inside her home with gunshot wounds.
The teen’s father discovered her in their Apex home Thursday morning and called deputies, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.
Deputies are searching for a suspect in the shooting, Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry told WRAL-TV. Officials have not provided details about the suspect, but the news outlets reports they believe the person ran away from the home after the shooting.
