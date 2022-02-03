EDEN (AP) — Six people have been arrested in North Carolina for their roles in a theft ring in which package delivery drivers traded packages for drugs, police said.
WGHP -TV reported that Eden police launched an investigation after they received a tip about a delivery driver trading packages. That same tip led them to five locations throughout the city.
According to police, the driver would stop in a particular neighborhood about 10 times a day and stay for an average of 10 minutes at a time, which is longer than a typical package delivery.
Police said they identified two FedEx employees and found multiple packages at five different addresses. In all, investigators said they recovered more than $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise.
All six suspects are facing felonies, ranging from drug possession and receiving stolen property accessing computers to defraud and animal cruelty, police said.
