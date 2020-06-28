In this Friday, June 19, 2020, photo Jeannine Lee Lake, Democratic candidate for Indiana's 6th congressional district, speaks to the crowd gathered for Juneteenth day event in Columbus, Ind. The reenergized movement against racial inequality and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has amplified the voices of Black candidates across the country. Among them is Lake, who is challenging Rep. Greg Pence, the vice president's brother, in a deeply conservative Indiana district. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)