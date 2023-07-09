The eastbound lanes on Hwy. 24 in Swansboro will be closed intermittently beginning July 11 while the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) works on stabilizing part of the road.
According to the NCDOT, Bridge crews will perform the work in the area of Waters Hardware on July 11 and July 12, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
One eastbound lane will remain open to traffic at all times.
