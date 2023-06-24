The Jacksonville / Onslow County Crime Stoppers board of directors presented three local high school students with $1,000 scholarships as they enter college and plan to study criminal justice.
Carter Askins graduated from Jacksonville High School and will be attending North Carolina State University
Briahna Ribble graduated from Dixon High School and will be attending the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
Tanner Whitehead graduated Southwest High School and will be attending Brevard College.
Want to report a crime but remain anonymous? You can do so through Crime Stoppers, a partnership with area law enforcement officials to help solve local crimes. You never have to reveal your identity and Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $5,000.
