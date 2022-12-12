The number of people killed in alcohol related collisions from New Year’s Day 2022 to present has eclipsed yearly totals for 2021, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. D. Rich.
To date, Sgt. Rich and his colleagues have worked 22 alcohol related collisions resulting in 27 deaths besting 2021’s entire tally of 18 alcohol related collisions that claimed 20 lives. Rich attributes the high toll to the combination of speed and alcohol. Troopers also see a rise in pedestrian strikes when clocks are turned back an hour in the fall. “We call it ‘pedestrian season’” Rich said.
Sgt. Rich was joined by representatives from state and area law enforcement agencies, Onslow County first reponders, sheriff offices, 5th Prosecutorial district attorneys office and the state mobile breath alcohol testing vehicle. The gathering took place on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial off Richlands Highway to kick off the North Carolina Annual Holiday Booze It & Loose It Campaign.
The campaign, launched statewide by the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program commenced Dec. 12 and runs through Jan.1. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Col. Sean George said motorists can expect to see stepped up patrol cars and safety check points throughout the holiday season. “We will be doubling efforts to apprehend impaired drivers,” George said last year’s Booze It & Loose It campaign netted 69 people for impaired driving. To help offset the costs of more patrol deputies, the county has obtained a state grant for $25,000 to pay officer overtime.
The prevalence of impaired drivers on Onslow County roadways is staggering. In one 5-day period beginning on June 17, five people were killed in alcohol related collisions. A recent multi-agency safety checkpoint conducted on N.C. 24 near the Camp Lejeune Main Gate arrested a driver who registered a .37 blood alcohol content. The state’s legal limit is .08.
For every death that occurs because of an impaired driver, a family is affected. This point was driven home by 5th Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee who told the story of a retired Marine who had taken a job as a pizza delivery driver. On Aug. 19, 1996, Vincent Richmond was killed by Chauncey Marshburn, an impaired driver who started out from his home in Wilson, N.C. to Onslow County to appear in court the following day to face a DWI charge. Marshburn had several prior convictions for DWI. Marshburn was arrested and subsequently prosecuted by Lee. The jury found him guilty of 2nd degree murder and habitual DWI in May 1997 and was sentenced to a minimum of 276 to 341 months for 2nd degree murder and a 13 to 16 month consecutive sentence for habitual DWI.
“Driving while impaired is serious. Driving while impaired is a menace to innocent drivers. Driving while impaired can be deadly. Driving while impaired is preventable because every impaired driver chooses to get behind the wheel,” Lee said in his final remarks. Lee closed by saying, “Driving while impaired is a crime. My office and I support the enforcement of the driving while impaired laws of this state.”
