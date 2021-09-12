WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — A North Carolina man shot this weekend while sitting on his porch has died, police said Sunday.
Timothy Lee Jackson, 58, of Winston-Salem, died at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after being shot in the torso outside his home Saturday evening, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Jackson was confronted by male subjects and a verbal altercation occurred, according to the police investigation. The subjects shot Jackson while on his front porch and fled the area in a vehicle, the release said.
The investigation was ongoing Sunday, with police seeking help from the public about what happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.