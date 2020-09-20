In this June 9, 2020 file photo, people wait to vote in the Georgia's primary election at Park Tavern in Atlanta. Twice delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia’s primary earlier this year became a poster child for election dysfunction. Election officials say they are making sweeping changes to try to avoid a repeat in November, as Georgia emerges as a potential presidential battleground, turnout is expected to set records and the coronavirus continues to rage. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)