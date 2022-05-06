KINSTON (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested in the slayings of two family members, police said.
Kinston police apprehended Lawrence Cox Jr., 34, in Goldsboro on Thursday night, news outlets reported. Cox is charged with murder in the deaths of Ruby Cox, 78, and Johnny Rouse, 57. Police did not say how the three were related.
Officers were called to a location early Thursday in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Rouse and Ruby Cox dead, police said.
Police said tips led investigators to identify Lawrence Cox as the suspect. Public records show Ruby and Lawrence Cox lived at the same address.
Lawrence Cox Jr. is being held without bail in the Lenoir County jail. It's not known if he has an attorney.
