FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam listens to a reporter's question during a press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va. Northam and his wife have both tested positive for the coronoavirus. The governor’s office said in a statement Friday, Sept. 25, that Northam no symptoms while those of Pam Northam are mild.(Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)