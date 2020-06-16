RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The statue of a former newspaper publisher, U.S. Navy secretary and lifelong white supremacist has been taken down in North Carolina.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Tuesday that the statue of Josephus Daniels was removed from Raleigh's Nash Square.
"The time is right," said Frank Daniels III, a former executive editor of the newspaper who watched the monument to his great-grandfather come down. "I don't think anyone would say that it's not the appropriate time to move the statue of Josephus to a more appropriate location."
The monument will be put into storage, he said. The statue came down in the wake of protests that have followed the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Demonstrators have been rallying against police brutality and systemic racism.
