FORT BRAGG (AP) — Army investigators are trying to find out details in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found at Fort Bragg, officials said Thursday.
A statement from the North Carolina post said the bodies were found on Wednesday in a training area and that their deaths are not related to official unit training.
The statement said special agents from the Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the deaths. The statement also said the identities of the two men are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No other details were provided.
Fort Bragg, covering nearly 172,000 acres, is one of the world's largest military complexes, according to its website. It has approximately 57,000 military personnel, 11,000 civilian employees and 23,000 family members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.