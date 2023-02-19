ONSLOW COUNTY - Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force recently concluded “Operation Predators Web,” an operation to address CyberTips received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
During the operation, contact was made at 17 separate residences in Onslow County and a total of 44 CyberTips were closed.
The ICAC Task Force was joined by the Onslow County Drug Enforcement Unit, General Crimes Unit, the NC SBI, the NC SBI ICAC Task Force, and the FBI in theinvestigation.
Two individuals were identified and arrested as a result of this operation:
- Andrew Thomas Sutak
Sutak, 34, was charged with felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
- Justice Rae Padgett
Padgett, 25, was charged with three counts of felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor; three counts of felony second degree sexual exploitation of a Minor; felony possession of marijuana; felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; felony possession of schedule 1 narcotics; felony manufacture marijuana.
Operation Predators Web is an ongoing investigation and further arrests are expected.
In separate, unrelated investigations, the following individuals were arrested by our Special Victims Unit on sexual offenses against children:
- Mark Wallace, 39-years-old: statutory sexual offense with a child by adult; sexual activity by parent; indecent liberties with a child. Wallace was also arrested by Pender County for the same charges.
- Tanner Joe Burgess, 24-years-old: seven counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
- Shawn Andrew Boggs, 43-years-old: two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by adult; sexual activity by a parent; two counts indecent liberties.
- Joshua Forrest Ladd 44-years-old: two counts of counts indecent liberties with a child. Ladd is being held in Washington pending extradition.
- Alexander Nienierowko, 20-year-old: statutory rape of a child; incest; indecent liberties with a child.
- John Eric James, 53-years-old: three counts of felony counts indecent liberties with a child.
These arrests occurred in November and December 2022.
