MILLS RIVER, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Mills River, North Carolina.
The president is slated to visit a Farmers to Families Food Box program site Monday. The program is sponsored by the U.S. Agriculture Department.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is also scheduled to join the president, as well as Trump's daughter Ivanka.
The program aims to help farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The $3 billion program is funded by the federal CARES Act.
The visit is taking place on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte. GOP officials are expected to vote to renominate Trump in a small in-person session Monday.
