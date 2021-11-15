GREENSBORO (AP) — A North Carolina woman was killed when she drove the wrong way on an expressway and hit another car head-on, the State Highway Patrol said.
According to the patrol, De Osha Ajante Welch, 32, was driving her vehicle southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 29/Business Interstate 85 early Sunday between High Point and Jamestown when she struck vehicle driven by Dericka Copez Pratt, 35, of Greensboro.
Welch died at the scene of the wreck, troopers said.
Pratt, who suffered minor injuries, was charged with driving while impaired. Pratt was taken to the Guilford County jail, the patrol said. Her status couldn't be determined on Monday.
