FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, empty boxes await packages at the Wake County Board of Elections as workers prepare absentee ballots for mailing in preparation for the upcoming election, in Raleigh, N.C. In an announcement made Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, North Carolina election officials have agreed that mail-in absentee ballots returned with deficient information this fall can be fixed without forcing the voter to fill out a new blank ballot. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)