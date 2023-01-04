COLUMBUS COUNTY - Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, through an attorney, announced that he resigned from the position Wednesday.
Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement at the beginning of a hearing over District Attorney Jon David’s petition for removal and permanent disqualification of Greene.
David held a news conference. At that conference, David announced that Kevin Norris, who was recently named chief deputy, will now act as the sheriff of Columbus County as the board of commissioners completes the process to choose someone for the role.
David said the judge dismissed the issue of removal because of Greene’s resignation, but the judge is yet to make a decision on the issue of permanent disqualification.
“This office has been very consistent with where we stand on this issue. We simply do not feel as though Jody Greene should be someone who ever carries a badge again,” David said.
David filed a similar petition last fall after recordings of Greene making racist statements about his employees became public. The petition brought forward allegations against Greene including misconduct while in office, a sexual affair with a deputy and other accusations.
Greene resigned during the hearing in October but was reelected just weeks later. He was sworn in for a second term on Dec. 29.
David filed the most recent petition in the minutes after Greene was sworn in.
