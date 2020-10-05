RALEIGH (AP) — The state of North Carolina now has at least 217,496 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. State health officials also say that 3,634 have died.
The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the numbers were released on Saturday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 610 new COVID cases. That's a drop from 2,202 the day before and the lowest single-day total since mid-August.
But the state still reported that about 6.6% of tests were positive. That’s more than the state's goal of 5% or lower.
At least 907 people were reported hospitalized as of Sunday. That's down from 921 the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.