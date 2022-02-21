HUNTERSVILLE (AP) — Human remains found in January are those of a woman who has been missing since July, and two people have been charged in her death, a North Carolina police department said.
The Huntersville Police Department identified the woman as Alibria Kerns, 47, of Rowan County, The Charlotte Observe r reported.
Huntersville police said they received a tip on Jan. 27 from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department about a potential homicide involving a missing person. Remains were later found in a residential area.
Cody Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death, Huntersville police said Monday. Graham is already in custody in Michigan on unrelated charges and will stay in that state until an extradition hearing is completed, police said.
Graham was charged after police went to Michigan to interview her, authorities said.
Police charged Christopher John Nailor on Jan. 28, the day after the remains were found, with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death. Huntersville have provided no additional details, including whether Graham and Nailor knew Kerns or the circumstances of her death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.