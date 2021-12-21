VALE (AP) — A North Carolina man has died in a house fire, and investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
The man was identified as Robin Greeson Martin, 63, of Vale, the Hickory Daily Record reported.
Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said the medical examiner is still working to determine a cause of death.
Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said Monday's fire started in the interior bedroom of the home. Lowrance said while investigators know where the fire started, they don't know what started it.
Lowrance said Martin lived alone at the home.
A Catawba County firefighter was injured responding to the fire. Lowrance said the firefighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.