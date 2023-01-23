BEAUFORT COUNTY - An employee of a boat manufacturer, Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair in Beaufort County, remains in critical condition at an area burn center after a fire that destroyed part of the business.
Firefighters were called Friday to Pamlico Boat east of Washington.
County Emergency Management Director Chris Newkirk said the building where they spray resin caught fire. The injured employee was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital and then flown to the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.
Newkirk says the injured worker was the only one inside that building at the time and that others in the main building called 911. He said there were no other injuries.
The injured worker’s name has yet to be released and authorities continue to investigate what started the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.