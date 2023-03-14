Rebecca Harper of Cary speaks to reporters at the "People's Rally" on Union Square in downtown Raleigh, N.C., on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Harper is the lead named plaintiff in litigation challenging North Carolina legislative and congressional maps. The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on whether earlier court rulings in Harper's case that declared partisan gerrymandering violated the state constitution should be reversed or withdrawn. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)