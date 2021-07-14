WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina city employee has been killed in a mowing accident, officials said.
Washington City Manager Jonathan Russell said the unidentified employee was mowing a ditch bank along a drainage canal behind two businesses around noon on Tuesday when his tractor rolled over him and killed him, news outlets reported. No additional details were provided.
Russell said the employee had been with the city for eight years.
According to Russell, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been called in to investigate, as well as the Washington Police Department and other agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.