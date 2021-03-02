RALEIGH (AP) — A former U.S. Marine found guilty of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the U.S. to Haiti has been sentenced to more than five years in prison, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.
A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh said Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau, 34, was sentenced by a U.S. District Court judge in Raleigh.
Prosecutors alleged that Duroseau smuggled the weapons to train Haiti’s army in foreign armed conflict. They also said Duroseau and a co-conspirator impersonated high ranking military officers, pretending to be on military business so they could illegally move eight firearms by commercial aircraft to Haiti.
Duroseau was convicted on Dec. 12, 2020, at the end of a three-day trial. In addition to the verdict, the jury decided that the firearms and equipment should be forfeited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.