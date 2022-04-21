FILE - Pandora Harrington, right, cries as she holds a sign with an image of Jason Walker during a demonstration in front of the Fayetteville Police Department, Jan. 9, 2022, in Fayetteville, N.C. A North Carolina prosecutor announced Thursday, April 21, 2022 that she will not pursue charges against an off-duty sheriff's deputy who shot a Black pedestrian on a busy road, finding that the deputy had reason to fear bodily harm and to defend himself. (Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer via AP, File)