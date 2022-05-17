FILE - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper completes signing into law a major energy bill as several legislators and an aide applaud during an Executive Mansion ceremony in Raleigh, N.C, Oct. 13, 2021. Duke Energy Corp.'s electricity-generating subsidiaries for North Carolina told regulators on Monday, May 16,2022, how they can comply with a new state law demanding significant greenhouse gas reductions by the end of the decade. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson, File)