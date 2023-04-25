Wilkes Community College President Jeff Cox, right, speaks as Gov. Roy Cooper, center, and State Board of Community Colleges Chair Burr Sullivan listen during a news conference at the North Carolina Community College System offices in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 24, 2023. Cox spoke three days after the State Board of Community Colleges approved him to become the next president of the 58-college system. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)