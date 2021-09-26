WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Police in Winston-Salem said a woman was wounded when suspects drove up to her house and opened fire before fleeing.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in a neighborhood northeast of downtown.
The news release said that officers responded to a report of a gunshots. Police said the home was targeted by multiple suspects who drove up and fired multiple rounds before fleeing.
A 34-year-old woman was hit multiple times and taken to a hospital with wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the release.
Police didn't immediately release further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.