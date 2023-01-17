The 2023 NC Transportation Summit, hosted by the N.C. Department of Transportation and NC Go!, will bring together transportation officials and leaders in Raleigh over two days.
The summit will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 18 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Raleigh Convention Center located at 500 S. Salisbury St. in Raleigh.
During the fourth annual gathering, about 1,000 attendees will hear from industry experts who will offer insight and guidance into the future of mobility. To view the agenda and list of speakers, visit this webpage.
At the Summit, there will also be a trade show where attendees can learn more about cutting-edge technologies, a business development zone for transportation contractors to network and a career fair to learn more about opportunities to work at NCDOT and NCDMV.
If you plan to cover the event, please RSVP in advance by contacting Lauren Haviland at lbhaviland@ncdot.gov or 919-707-2677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.