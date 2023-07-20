NCHP has deployed equipment along I-40 to curb distracted driving by commercial vehicle drivers.
According to the report, the new technology uses cameras to take still photos of a passing truck’s plates, as well as of the driver inside the cab. Then Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology within the system is used to determine if the truck driver is using their phone or is otherwise distracted. The AI system then notifies troopers stationed nearby within a matter of seconds so that a traffic stop can be performed. The company website says that the technology can even provide police with “a countdown timer indicating when the vehicle will pass the officer.”
Fines up to $100 could be issued.
The technology can also identify seatbelt violations.
The technology would focus on commercial vehicle drivers, not passenger vehicle drivers, according to the report.
The technology is provided by Acucensus, an Australian-headquartered company that specializes in solutions that detects illegal driving behaviors.
