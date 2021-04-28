GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park has announced June 1-8 as the dates for its annual synchronous firefly viewing opportunity.
The Photinus carolinus is a unique firefly species that flashes synchronously. They draw thousands of visitors to the park each year. The firefly viewing event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, and this year vehicle passes will be limited to 100 per night for the eight nights of predicted peak firefly activity, according to the park. Attendance is limited in order to reduce traffic congestion and minimize the disturbance to these unique fireflies during their mating period.
A lottery for vehicle passes is online at www.recreation.gov. The lottery opens on Friday morning and closes on Monday. Results will be available by May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.