WILMINGTON - After years of planning and preparation, Eden Village has officially opened the doors of brand new tiny homes for the chronically homeless in the Wilmington community.
“Our founders, when they were looking for this property here before they purchased, they went and sat in people’s houses and let them know what we’re going to do here,” said Shawn Hayes, Executive Director of Eden Village.
31 tiny homes now sit on a property that was once a community center. It has been transformed into a nice, clean, and secure place for individuals who’ve dealt with homelessness, while also having a physical or mental disability.
“Some of our friends have experienced the worst on the streets. Some of them have been beaten, and taken advantage of because of their disabilities,” said Hayes.
Eden Village in Wilmington is modeled after an Eden Village in Springfield, Mo., and is the first of twelve new builds across the nation. At this time, there is no plan to build in the Grand Strand.
Each of the homes is at 400 ft and consists of a single bedroom, a full bath, and a kitchen.
“If the property is zoned correctly, you can pretty much do what you want to do,” said Hayes.
Residents are required to show means to pay the affordable $300 a month rent.
“If the property is zoned correctly, you can pretty much do what you want to do,” said Hayes. let's go to the carteret county commissioners for comment about rezoning each others property to build for profit villages of tiny homes.
Is there a limit on how many people can stay at one time in those tiny homes ? You know , a load limit of sorts . 2023 version of a trailer park only minus the wheels .
